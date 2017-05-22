The Worlds Youngest DJ [VIDEO]

May 22, 2017
By: Beau Daniels

It’s official the Guinness World Record for the youngest club DJ is 6 years old. Check out his mix around :45 seconds into the video, amazing! The Pioneer XDJ helps, but those are also used by many club DJ’s. DJ Itsuki Morita is feeling good, “I was really happy that I could DJ. Everyone says it’s great.”

Morita broke the record by playing a set in a club for over an hour. His mom felt confident, “He didn’t give up thinking he could become a world record holder.” UPI reports that he also was using a T-shirt cannon, which helps to pump up a crowd. I’m jealous, even thought this is different than being a radio DJ, my first time doing a show was at age 12 twice his age.

