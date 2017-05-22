Travel App Gives Ratings On Restrooms

May 22, 2017 12:55 PM By Beau Daniels
By: Beau Daniels

Finding a close restroom is important to many people. A clean restroom is also up there in importance. Becoming popular for travel is the app GasBuddy which is now giving ratings on public restrooms. With a whopping 1.5 million reviews given by users, the ratings are considered legit. WTSP reports with that many users giving their opinions, over 140,000 restrooms have been evaluated.

If traveling in Florida, Wava Gas Stations is recommended as the best stop for a clean restroom. The app also gives information on gas prices, which is second in priority for some when they need to go to the restroom.

