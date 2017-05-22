Two Moms Get Brutally Honest About Bathing Suits in Relatable Video

Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley, the funny moms behind popular Facebook page Imomsohard, tackle the pitfalls and double-standards of female bathing suits in their newest video.

“When I’m at the beach, I’m there to lifeguard, build sandcastles, supply treats, re-stand the umbrella every dang time it blows over, spray sunscreen, drink a beer, look for seashells, warm-up wet kiddos, force people to eat sandwiches and drink juice, blow up water-wings, and keep my son from publicly urinating,” the duo write in a Facebook post that accompanied the video. “Basically, I’ve got a really fun job to do and I don’t have time to let a piece of lycra throw me off my game. #imomsohard #baywatch #swimsuit #cutouts #doubledecker #brave #moat #onelife #liveit #momlife #reallife #mombod #beach”

