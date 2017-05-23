Best Places To Take A Picture In Michigan

May 23, 2017 4:53 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Photogenic Michigan

By: Beau Daniels

I’m thinking Memorial Day weekend would be a good time to travel around Michigan and take scenic photos. Here’s a list of spots considered the most photogenic. Of those suggested, I pick Turnip Rock as the most interesting.

Michigan is loaded with beautiful spots, of course Pictured Rocks is amazing.

After Pictured Rocks, hit Black Rocks at Presque Isle Park, Marquette.

Other locations that are not mother nature, downtown Detroit by the Ren Cen, and the state capitol in Lansing. Ten more locations listed here.

