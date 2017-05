By: Jon CorriganĀ

Jessica Simpson stopped by Ellen on Monday to promote her new clothing line and I’ve never cringed for so long in my life.

From awkwardly explaining the mermaids she hired for her children’s birthday party to not knowing how long she’s been married to her husband, this interview went off the rails from go.

And look, I realize Simpson is known for being ditzy at times, but this is next level. Even Ellen had to take a deep breath after the interview concluded.