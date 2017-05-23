Let’s Go MoGo: Detroit’s New Bike Share

Detroit’s bike share system, MoGo, debuts today (May 23). There are 43 stations throughout 10 neighborhoods in Detroit and if you’ve never used a bike share it’s quite simple. It’s basically an alternative form of transportation. It’s faster than walking and a great way to enjoy the city. You can get a bike from any station and return it to any of the other stations. The bikes are unisex, comfortable, and easy to ride.

The daily pass is $8 and can only purchased at the station kiosk or with a smartphone. The monthly pass is $18 and the annual pass is $80. There are also a limited number of $100 Founder passes, which include extra daily passes for friends or family. And anyone who receives state benefits can get an annual pass for $5.

You can reserve a bike by using the MoGo app on your phone. For more information visit mogodetroit.org

Bobby & Stacey talked with Adriel Thornton, the Marketing and Community Outreach Manager for MoGo. Listen below to hear what he thinks about Bobby’s many ideas about food delivery, bike ramps, and more: