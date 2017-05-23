Roger Moore: James Bond Dead At 89

Sir Roger Moore, the British actor best-known for playing James Bond, has passed away after losing his battle with cancer. He was 89.

A statement released by his family reads, “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer. The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone.”

Moore was the third actor to play secret agent James Bond and appeared in seven films including Live and Let Die, The Spy Who Loved Me and A View to a Kill. Moore’s career started on British television in the ’50s. He got his big break in 1962 when he was cast as Simon Templar on the long-running series The Saint. In 1972 he accepted an offer to play James Bond in Live and Let Die and went on to become the longest-serving actor to play the role.

In his later years, he devoted his life to humanitarian work and became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 1991. He was later knighted by the Queen for his charitable work. Moore is survived by his wife and three children. (BBC)