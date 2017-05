By: Jon Corrigan

Concertgoer video shows the moment Manchester Arena in England was shaken by an explosion during an Ariana Grande concert.

The death toll has risen to 22 – making it the deadliest terrorist attack in Britain since 2005 – with 59 others hospitalized, some with life threatening injuries. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility

The show had just concluded when attendees heard a boom, and the footage below captures the chaos.

