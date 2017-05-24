How To Get A Pothole Fixed

May 24, 2017
By: Beau Daniels

Here’s a way to protest potholes. A lady was getting so upset about huge potholes not being repaired where she lives, so she came up with a brilliant way to protest. She took hot looking modeling type pictures of herself floating in a pothole.

After hitting social media she began getting numerous calls from media. So the single photo shot protest became huge. I’m thinking this would work here in Michigan. Post a picture of a person in a swimsuit in the pothole that’s frustrating you, and it will get enough attention resulting in being fixed. Oddity Central

