“Top Gun”: Ready For The Sequel?

Tom Cruise is feeling the need… the need for more speed.

The actor has confirmed that a sequel to his 1986 hit Top Gun is in the works. He appeared on an Australian morning show and was asked about the long-rumored sequel to which he revealed, “It’s true,” adding “It is definitely happening.” The 54-year-old, who played Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the original movie, says filming will begin sometime next year. It’s not clear what his role will be in the film, whether he will still be flying jets or perhaps advising younger pilots. (UPI)