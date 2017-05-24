“Top Gun”: Ready For The Sequel?

May 24, 2017 11:12 AM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: Tom Cruise, Top Gun

Tom Cruise is feeling the need… the need for more speed.

The actor has confirmed that a sequel to his 1986 hit Top Gun is in the works. He appeared on an Australian morning show and was asked about the long-rumored sequel to which he revealed, “It’s true,” adding “It is definitely happening.” The 54-year-old, who played Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the original movie, says filming will begin sometime next year. It’s not clear what his role will be in the film, whether he will still be flying jets or perhaps advising younger pilots. (UPI)

More from Jim Johnson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Bob Seger Adds Second Show; Will Perform at The PalaceFor the last time, Bob Seger will play at The Palace.
104.3 WOMC's $1,000 Song of the DayWhat would you with $1,000?

Listen Live