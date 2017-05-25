Be Careful With Your Lottery Tickets

May 25, 2017 2:52 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, lottery ticket

By: Beau Daniels

Be careful with your lottery tickets. Many of us probably have lottery tickets stuck in places like a glove box that have not be checked. Only two days were remaining on a lottery ticket worth $24 million dollars. If the owner hadn’t noticed a story in the news, the $24 million would have been lost due to expiration rules.

The Gaming Commission is glad the ticket winner showed up, “We are thrilled that this lucky winner was able to locate this life changing ticket. We look forward to introducing this multimillionaire who came forward in the nick of time.” Several of my tickets bought in other states have expired. That’s not going to happen anymore. UPI

