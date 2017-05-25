Joe Cocker: Mad Dog With Soul Comes To Netflix

May 25, 2017 11:27 AM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: "Mad Dog With Soul", Joe Cocker, John Edginton, Netflix

Fans of Joe Cocker may want to head to Netflix, where a documentary on the late singer is streaming.

Joe Cocker: Mad Dog With Soul is the latest effort from British filmmaker John Edginton, whose previous works include documentaries on Genesis, Pink Floyd and Robyn Hitchcock.

Documentary filmmaker John Edginton on why he chose to make a film about Joe Cocker:

“I always loved Joe and someone who I felt was just kind of a little bit off the radar, a little bit neglected, in the pantheon of rock and roll heroes. And when I discovered that he wasn’t in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – tip offed by Billy Joel, who announced it [in] 2013 when Joe was very ill, which fell on deaf ears I have to say, and then Joe died – December 2014. I thought it was a perfect subject.”

Joe Cocker: Mad Dog With Soul features interviews with Billy Joel, Jimmy Webb, Randy Newman, Rita Coolidge, his former manager and Woodstock promoter Michael Lang, Joe’s wife Pam and many others. In addition to highlighting his rise to fame and career, it goes into great detail about his addiction to drugs and alcohol, and how Pam gave him an ultimatum — alcohol or her.

Cocker died on December 22nd, 2014 from lung cancer. He was 70.

More from Jim Johnson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Bob Seger Adds Second Show; Will Perform at The PalaceFor the last time, Bob Seger will play at The Palace.
104.3 WOMC's $1,000 Song of the DayWhat would you with $1,000?

Listen Live