Service Dog Makes High School Yearbook [POLL]

May 25, 2017 2:34 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Beau Poll, Service dogs

By: Beau Daniels

Your starting to see more service dogs. I love the dogs Henry Ford uses at their hospitals. Making the Stafford High School yearbook is a service dog named Alpha.

UPI reports that Alpha is Andrew Schalk’s service dog that alerts him when his blood sugar is too high.

Looks like Alpha also has his own school pass credentials.

I think service dogs would be great just for interaction with people at schools and in stressful work environments. What do you think? Take the Beau Poll below.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Bob Seger Adds Second Show; Will Perform at The PalaceFor the last time, Bob Seger will play at The Palace.
104.3 WOMC's $1,000 Song of the DayWhat would you with $1,000?

Listen Live