Service Dog Makes High School Yearbook [POLL]

By: Beau Daniels

Your starting to see more service dogs. I love the dogs Henry Ford uses at their hospitals. Making the Stafford High School yearbook is a service dog named Alpha.

they put his service dog in the yearbook i'm CRYING pic.twitter.com/yU47kpKnwA — diana bloom (@nycstheplacetob) May 18, 2017

UPI reports that Alpha is Andrew Schalk’s service dog that alerts him when his blood sugar is too high.

Looks like Alpha also has his own school pass credentials.

I think service dogs would be great just for interaction with people at schools and in stressful work environments. What do you think? Take the Beau Poll below.

