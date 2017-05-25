Win Tickets to the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show!

May 25, 2017 12:37 PM

All this weekend, Friday, May 26, to Monday, May 29, we’ll be giving away family four-packs of tickets to Thunder Over Michigan Airshow!

The event features the world famous Navy Blue Angles, wing walking aerobatics, World War 2 battle reenactments, activities for the whole family and more – September 2nd – 4th, Labor Day Weekend at Willow Run. All winners will qualify for a World War 2 Bomber Flight with Bobby & Stacey!

Thunder Over Michigan is presented by the Wayne Country Airport Authority. Save 25% on tickets before Father’s Day. Kids 15 and under are free.

Get your discounted tickets now at yankeeairmuseum.org.

