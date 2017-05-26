Buckingham McVie: New Album Video Ahead Of Show At Detroit’s Fox Theater

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have just posted a nearly 18-minute video giving fans a sneak peak at their self-titled album, due out on June 9th. The album, which also features Fleetwood Mac‘s Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, will be supported by a 13-date tour, which kicks off on June 21st at Atlanta’s Chastain Park Amphitheatre and runs through July 27th at Denver’s Paramount Theatre.

Lindsey Buckingham admitted to us that Christine McVie leaving and returning to Fleetwood Mac after 16 years were both moves that she needed to make on her own: “I was telling everybody else: ‘She’ll never be in the band again. She’s gone.’ And I really believed that. That she burned all her bridges and she needed to get out of L.A. and needed to move on from that scene, y’know? And it just really organically played out in a way, which seemed so appropriate, y’know, in terms of the timing of it. The whole thing has really got such a circular feel to it.”