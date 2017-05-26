Ron Wood: Recovering After Lung Surgery

Ron Wood has successfully had a small lesion removed from his lung. The Rolling Stones guitarist — who’ll turn 70 on June 1st — revealed that the growth was removed through “keyhole surgery,” with Wood posting on his official website (RonnieWood.com): “I’m so grateful for modern screening which picked this up so early, and would like to thank all the doctors who treated me.”

Wood is the third member of the Stones to have battled back from cancer. Retired bassist Bill Wyman revealed last year that he was battling prostate cancer, undergoing treatment and expected to make a full recovery. Back in 2004, drummer Charlie Watts was successfully treated for throat cancer. Watts — who gave up smoking in the ’60s — discovered a lump in his throat and completed six weekly radiotherapy sessions at London’s Royal Marsden Hospital.