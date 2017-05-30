Play The Most Common Category on Jeopardy

May 30, 2017 9:03 AM By Stacey DuFord
Filed Under: Before and After, Jeopardy, musical Before and After

It’s most common category used on Jeopardy and we created a musical version for the Five Question Quiz.

How well can you answer this musical version of Before & After?

  1. He would follow the yellow brick road to a little pink house.
  2. He would have Faith in Billie Jean.
  3. He’ll take a Red Solo Cup and Paint It Black.
  4. You’ve Got A Friend – who will probably write a song about you when you break up.
  5. He dances on the ceiling, but doesn’t play guitar with Bon Jovi anymore.

 

Answers:

  1. Elton John Mellencamp
  2. George Michael Jackson
  3. Toby Keith Richards
  4. James Taylor Swift
  5. Lionel Richie Sambora

 

 

More from Stacey DuFord
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Bob Seger Adds Second Show; Will Perform at The PalaceFor the last time, Bob Seger will play at The Palace.
104.3 WOMC's $1,000 Song of the DayWhat would you with $1,000?

Listen Live