Play The Most Common Category on Jeopardy

It’s most common category used on Jeopardy and we created a musical version for the Five Question Quiz.
How well can you answer this musical version of Before & After?
- He would follow the yellow brick road to a little pink house.
- He would have Faith in Billie Jean.
- He’ll take a Red Solo Cup and Paint It Black.
- You’ve Got A Friend – who will probably write a song about you when you break up.
- He dances on the ceiling, but doesn’t play guitar with Bon Jovi anymore.
Answers:
- Elton John Mellencamp
- George Michael Jackson
- Toby Keith Richards
- James Taylor Swift
- Lionel Richie Sambora