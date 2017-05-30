Thunder Over Michigan is a Must-Attend Event this Labor Day

By: Steve Kostan

A Great time was had by Beau Daniels and last Thursday when we attended Media Day at the Yankee Air Museum at Willow Run in Ypsilanti. They have the big THUNDER OVER MICHIGAN Airshow coming up Labor Day Weekend and it looks cool to me. I’ve never been, so this looks like fun. The BLUE ANGELS are the headliners, the rock stars of the sky, and there are many other support or opening “acts”. Here’s a surprise..Do you know who had a keen interest and knowledge of this stuff? RON ASHETON, yes THAT Ron Asheton of Iggy & The Stooges, Destroy All Monsters, Dark Carnival glory. Electric guitar to the max. I had a chance to chat with Ron late one night in the mid 90’s and he really knew all about these aircraft. Many of us grew up making the famous model airplanes as kid. Along with Cars, Ships, then on to slot cars. It was really surprising and cool that Ron was so up on these warbirds. He mentioned, “Hey if you ever want to go the airshow”, but it never happened. WOMC gave away tickets last weekend and they are running early bird discount pre Father’s Day. hint. Who has been? Sounds like Fun!