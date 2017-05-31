Company Pays Employees To Adopt Cats

May 31, 2017 4:26 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, cats, work place

By: Beau Daniels

There is a company that is all about cats. They allow want employees to bring their cats to work. What’s really cool is the fact that they pay their employees to adopt a cat. An IT firm called Ferray, pays their staff $45 dollars when they take in a cat.

Being cat friendly for over 15 years Ferray has nine company cats, and I guess few that are allergic to them. Creating a positive work environment, the cats have been known to shut down computers. Cats are creative when trying to get attention. Mashable has more.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Bob Seger Adds Second Show; Will Perform at The PalaceFor the last time, Bob Seger will play at The Palace.
104.3 WOMC's $1,000 Song of the DayWhat would you with $1,000?

Listen Live