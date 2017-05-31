Company Pays Employees To Adopt Cats

By: Beau Daniels

There is a company that is all about cats. They allow want employees to bring their cats to work. What’s really cool is the fact that they pay their employees to adopt a cat. An IT firm called Ferray, pays their staff $45 dollars when they take in a cat.

Being cat friendly for over 15 years Ferray has nine company cats, and I guess few that are allergic to them. Creating a positive work environment, the cats have been known to shut down computers. Cats are creative when trying to get attention. Mashable has more.

