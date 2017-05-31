Ringo Starr Announces Details for His Annual Peace & Love Birthday Celebration

Ringo Starr has revealed the details for his annual Peace & Love Birthday Celebration.

The event will take place on July 7 (as it does every year) in front of the Capitol Records Tower in Hollywood, CA (where it has been held for the previous three years).

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate my birthday, or a better gift I could ask for, then Peace & Love,” Starr said. “How great that this idea keeps growing and spreading. Thanks to everyone supporting it.”

Since 2008, Ringo has hosted the event in New York City, Nashville, Chicago, and Hamburg, Germany.

For 2017 fans have organized several international locations hosting live ‘Peace & Love’ events. To see if there is one in your area check out Starr’s official Facebook page.