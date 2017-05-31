The 6th Annual ‘Cruise In Shoes’ 5K Run/Walk 2017

By: Jon Corrigan

The sixth annual Cruise In Shoes 5K Fun Run/Walk will take place at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, August

19, 2016, the same day as the 22nd annual Woodward Dream Cruise.

Anyone interested in participating in Cruise In Shoes™ 5K Run/Walk can register online by going to www.cruiseinshoes.com/registration until August 16. Participants can also sign up for the event the day of the run at Royal Oak Shrine High School.

Cruise In Shoes, presented by AAA Michigan, is the Woodward Dream’s Cruise’s first official event on

Dream Cruise morning.

For more information, visit www.cruiseinshoes.com.