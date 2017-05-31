The Beatles ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’ Turns 50 on June 1 & WOMC is Celebrating!

The iconic song goes, “It was 20 years ago today/ Sgt. Pepper taught the band to play.” But that was almost 30 years ago. That’s right, on June 1, 2017, the Beatles’ groundbreaking album Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band concept album turns 50!

104.3 WOMC is celebrating the anniversary with another Throwback Thursday, featuring a number of tracks from the infamous album.

Also, don’t forget Paul McCartney is coming to Detroit’s new Little Caesars Arena for two shows (Oct. 1 & Oct. 2) this fall!