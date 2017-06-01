Bob Seger: The Runaway Train Tour Is On!

June 1, 2017 8:07 AM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: Bob Seger, Runaway Train Tour, Silver Bullet Band

There was no way Bob Seger was getting the Silver Bullet Band together and mounting a whole new production for just two shows here in Detroit in September. Turns out they are just two dates on what is being billed as the Runaway Train Tour.

He’ll get things going on August 24th in Toledo, Ohio and he has dates booked through October 28th in Phoenix.

What he is not saying at the moment is if this is his farewell tour, or if the title of the tour, Runaway Train, is the name of the new album he’s been working on.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, June 9th at BobSeger.com and LiveNation.com.

Nancy Wilson of Heart will open some of the shows.

