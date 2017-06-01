Echopark Guitars Moving To Detroit

Echopark Guitar founder Gabriel Currie is moving his business to the historic Old Redford neighborhood of Detroit.

He has made custom guitars for Joe Perry (Aerosmith), Johnny Depp, Jackson Browne, Queens of the Stone Age, and Frank Zappa and says he is moving his business to Detroit because “There’s no freedom as an artist and as a business owner in Los Angeles at a level that I’m at, which is micro micro. I wanted to kind of get out and see if I can do what I think I can do elsewhere, you know, with a little less pressure.”

Besides offering services at his shop in Old Redford, Currie plans to work with Third Wave Music, an instrument store near Wayne State University, to offer affordable and fast guitar and amp repair. He also hopes to run arts programs for young people in the area.

He has invited his friend, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne, to perform a benefit concert at the Redford Theater, just steps away from the shop on August 10.