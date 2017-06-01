University Asked Female Graduates To Wear Low Necklines

June 1, 2017 4:08 PM By Beau Daniels
By: Beau Daniels

Wow, this seems bizarre to me, but let me know what you think: A university in Belgium sent out a message asking ladies to wear low-cut tops for graduation.

“From an aesthetic point of view, it’s preferable that the young women wear dresses or skirts with a low neckline, and that men wear suits,” the instructions said, according to Mashable. They also posted this message, “My colleagues and I will wait for you at 1:00 p.m. behind Janson to help you … There’s a lot of you, so be on time.”

Yes, the response was not good, and this is blowing up on social media. What kind of dress code is that? Apologies started flowing, see more HERE.

