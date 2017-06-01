Wayne Brady to Perform at Caesars Windsor this July: Ticket Information

Caesars Windsor is pleased to welcome versatile comedian, actor, singer, and TV personality Wayne Brady to The Colosseum Stage on Thursday, July 13 at 8 p.m.

Wayne Brady has forged his own brand of comedy by combining theatrical elements with his quick-witted improvisational style. His career has spanned both television and the stage and has defined Brady as one of the most recognizable voices in the industry.

Brady first rose to popularity with his appearance on the improv-based show Whose Line Is It Anyway? Using his unique brand of humour and charm, Brady earned himself not only an Emmy, but a place for himself in the world of comedy. Brady earned another two Emmy awards for his work on The Wayne Brady Show. His other TV credits include hosting: That’s What I’m Talking About, Celebrity Duets, Don’t Forget the Lyrics and Let’s Make a Deal.

His one-of-a-kind skills have also lent themselves to a successful career in musical theatre, including appearances in Chicago, Kinky Boots, Rent, and most recently, Hamilton. Brady is also a Grammy nominated artist for his song “A Change is Gonna Come”.

Don’t miss out on seeing Wayne Brady live! Tickets start at $25 Canadian.

Click here http://bit.ly/2qkpoT2 and enter code: WAYNE to gain access to the exclusive social media presale.