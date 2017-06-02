Dexter High Prank Listed School On Craigslist

By: Beau Daniels

What was your best prank? Well it might be a high school prank for some. Dexter High School was put up for sell on Craigslist as seen here. Five dollars for Dexter High immediately indicates a prank. The Class of 2017 Dreadnaught’s put the school up for sell “because I no longer have any use for it.”

That was posted on MLive as the Class of 2017’s senior prank. Somewhat a ripoff and devalued prank compared to the 2014 seniors at Ann Arbors Skyline High who posted their school for over $7 million. Call in this afternoon and tell me one of your best pranks.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter