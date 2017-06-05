TBS Aired Version of ‘Back to the Future’ with ‘Terrorists’ Edited Out

June 5, 2017 11:34 AM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

Where we’re going, we won’t need roads … but apparently we’ll need censorship.

During a TBS broadcast of Back to the Future, some viewers noticed the word “terrorists” had been omitted from two parts of the film.

According to IMDB, the edited version was produced in the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001.

“TV versions that aired shortly after the World Trade Center Attack in September 2001 featured certain alterations to the Libyan terrorists subplot. When Marty reads aloud his warning letter for Doc, he says ‘You will be shot,’ instead of ‘You will be shot by terrorists,’ and the ‘by terrorists’ area of the letter is digitally erased. The most recent TV airing edits the scene where Doc is shot by the Libyans, as well as the scene where Marty is almost shot. It instead cuts to the scene of Doc running off, Marty diving into the DeLorean and noticing Doc slain. However when Marty returns to 1985 and witnesses these events re-occurring, the shooting scenes are intact.”

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Bob Seger Adds Second Show; Will Perform at The PalaceFor the last time, Bob Seger will play at The Palace.
104.3 WOMC's $1,000 Song of the DayWhat would you with $1,000?

Listen Live