TBS Aired Version of ‘Back to the Future’ with ‘Terrorists’ Edited Out

By: Jon Corrigan

Where we’re going, we won’t need roads … but apparently we’ll need censorship.

During a TBS broadcast of Back to the Future, some viewers noticed the word “terrorists” had been omitted from two parts of the film.

TBS edits out "by terrorists" from letter text in Back to the Future also. So weird. I'm fascinated by this decision https://t.co/3RykoSdSAK pic.twitter.com/r5RmRoEulo — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) June 4, 2017

On TBS broadcast of "Back to the Future," they edit out Marty's line "you will be shot by terrorists" to just "you will be shot." Strange — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) June 4, 2017

According to IMDB, the edited version was produced in the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001.

“TV versions that aired shortly after the World Trade Center Attack in September 2001 featured certain alterations to the Libyan terrorists subplot. When Marty reads aloud his warning letter for Doc, he says ‘You will be shot,’ instead of ‘You will be shot by terrorists,’ and the ‘by terrorists’ area of the letter is digitally erased. The most recent TV airing edits the scene where Doc is shot by the Libyans, as well as the scene where Marty is almost shot. It instead cuts to the scene of Doc running off, Marty diving into the DeLorean and noticing Doc slain. However when Marty returns to 1985 and witnesses these events re-occurring, the shooting scenes are intact.”