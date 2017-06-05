Great Father’s Day Gifts for Every Dad

Every year my kids and I struggle with what to get my husband for Father’s Day. (We have an especially hard time, his birthday is the same week!).
If you have the same problem here’s a list of great ideas for all dads and all budgets. Happy shopping!
- Godiva Milk Chocolate Cigars – Dad doesn’t smoke? No problem. Who can resist chocolate?
- Dad and kid matching t-shirts – There is nothing more adorable than this. Check out Xenotees on Etsy for some great options.
- Eddie Bauer Backpack Cooler – For the dad who needs his beer handy and his hands free.
- Game of Thrones Monopoly – Do the pieces get beheaded? (If you buy this PLEASE let me know!)
- Led Zeppelin III Remastered Original Vinyl – Vinyl is back, baby! Get dad his favorite album on vinyl.
- Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit – For the dad who likes everything spicy!
- Outdoor Survival Bracelet and Kit – This is pretty cool.
- Golfers BBQ Set – Run out of golf gadgets for your golfing dad? These BBQ tools look like golf clubs.
- The Very Embarrassing Book of Dad Jokes – (I might pick up a copy of this for Bobby Mitchell. Because … well, you know.)
- Custom Satellite Map Puzzle – Yes, all the trees in your backyard look alike.
- A good backpack – My husband loves to use a backpack for short trips and I noticed that Bobby Mitchell used one at Disney. Apparently backpacks are back!