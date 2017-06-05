People Hook-Up Much More In June

June 5, 2017 4:11 PM By Beau Daniels
One Night Stand

By: Beau Daniels

People hook-up more this month. Are your more active in June? According to research from OKCupid, one night stands happen more this month because of people having more “temporary ventures,” as a matter of stats 33 percent more. Hum, right, who settles down more during warm weather?

It goes on to say people do prefer to settle down more during the months of Fall. I guess cuddling is signs of a longer relationships. Daily Mail has more.

