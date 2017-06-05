Santana/Isley Brothers: New Album Of Old Tunes In August (First Listen Here)

June 5, 2017 2:04 PM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: "Power of Peace", Carlos Santana, Ernie Isley, Ronald Isley
4679916401 Santana/Isley Brothers: New Album Of Old Tunes In August (First Listen Here)

 (Photo by Victor Chavez/WireImage)

Carlos Santana has announced his next album.

The guitar legend and his band have teamed with the two remaining Isley Brothers — Ernie and Ronnie — for the album Power of Peace, which is set for release on August 4th.

Carlos says, “There is a spirit of creativity that came knocking and presented itself as a golden opportunity to do something with and for a supreme musician, who I consider to be the best in the world. Brother Ronnie Isley has been in the center of collective unity and harmony on the radio around the world since 1962 with ‘Twist and Shout,’ the song that The Beatles chose to invade America with.”

The album finds them collaborating on covers of songs that have spiritual or world-peace themes such as Stevie Wonder‘s “Higher Ground,” Burt Bacharach and Hal David‘s “What the World Needs Now Is Love Sweet Love,” Marvin Gaye‘s “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology),” Willie Dixon‘s “I Just Want to Make Love to You,” Curtis Mayfield‘s “Gypsy Woman” and Billie Holiday‘s “God Bless the Child.” There is also a new song, “I Remember,” written and sung by Carlos’s wife, drummer Cindy Blackman Santana.

Ronnie Isley sang on last year’s Santana 4 album.

A sampling of Santana and The Isley Brothers’ cover of Swamp Dogg’s “Total Destruction to Your Mind.”

A sampling of Santana and The Isley Brothers’ cover of Bacharach and David’s “What the World Needs Now Is Love Sweet Love.

More from Jim Johnson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Bob Seger Adds Second Show; Will Perform at The PalaceFor the last time, Bob Seger will play at The Palace.
104.3 WOMC's $1,000 Song of the DayWhat would you with $1,000?

Listen Live