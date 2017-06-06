Mistakes That Cause Divorce

June 6, 2017 5:57 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Relationships

By: Beau Daniels

YourTango has come up with some expert advice titled “The Top 6 Mistakes Women Make That Lead To Divorce.” I don’t know if you and I agree with these but they are interesting.

First on the list is “You talk to friends about what you think your husband did to you.” I can see where friends will give unbridled support and fuel the fire. Another one is “You believe that your happiness depends on your husband changing.” Sometimes happiness depends on ourselves. More here to consider.

