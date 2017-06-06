U2 to Perform at Ford Field this September

By: Jon Corrigan

U2 is coming to Detroit this September.

The Grammy-award winning group will bring its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Tickets go on sale Monday, June 12 at 10 a.m.

More on U2’s The Joshua Tree album:

The Joshua Tree is U2’s fifth studio album. It was released on 9 March 1987 on Island Records. The album is influenced by American and Irish roots music, and through socio-politically conscious lyrics embellished with spiritual imagery, it contrasts the group’s antipathy for the “real America” with their fascination with the “mythical America”.

Inspired by American tour experiences, literature, and politics, U2 chose America as a theme for the record. Recording was completed in November 1986; additional production continued into January 1987. Throughout the sessions, U2 sought a “cinematic” quality for the record, one that would evoke a sense of location, in particular, the open spaces of the United States. They represented this in the sleeve photography depicting them in American desert landscapes.

The Joshua Tree received critical acclaim, topped the charts in over 20 countries, and became the fastest-selling album in British history. According to Rolling Stone, the album increased the band’s stature “from heroes to superstars”. It produced the hit singles “With or Without You”, “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”, and “Where the Streets Have No Name”, the first two of which became the group’s only number-one singles in the US. The album won Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal in 1988. The group supported the record with the Joshua Tree Tour throughout 1987.

Frequently featured on critics’ lists of the greatest records, The Joshua Tree is one of the world’s best-selling albums, with over 25 million copies sold. U2 commemorated the record’s 20th anniversary with a remastered re-release, and its 30th anniversary with a concert tour and reissue.