By: Beau Daniels

A new study had determined that drinking causes shrinkage. “Alcohol might represent a modifiable risk factor for cognitive impairment, and primary prevention interventions targeted to later life could be too late.” Professor Tom Dening commented in the Daily Mail story,”The findings from research on alcohol often generate strong emotional responses, depending on people’s own views, preferences and lifestyles. Perhaps we should all drink a bit less.”

This is said to be associated with Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. A while back I had read a report that drinking beer helps ward off Dementia. Which should we believe? There is support for this recent study, neuropsychiatrist Killian Welch, mentions, “The findings strengthen the argument that drinking habits many regard as normal have adverse consequences for health. This is important. We all use rationalizations to justify persistence with behaviors not in our long term interest.” Indulge in more here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter