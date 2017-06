By: Jon CorriganĀ

A new DIY dessert craze at McDonald’s is taking the internet by storm.

The McFlurry sandwich simply takes two McDonald’s menu items, the McFlurry and chocolate chip cookies, and combines them for something quite special.

We can’t confirm who thought up the creative concoction, but it appears Twitter userĀ @nxthvniel_ was the first to post about it.

got "creative" with my hunger today pic.twitter.com/dW6GYF22QY — N8 (@nxthvniel_) June 5, 2017

McDonald's secret menu: Cookies + McFlurry = McFlurry ice cream sandwich https://t.co/heBNE7yNsg pic.twitter.com/JMSrfnpcEJ — Geoff Herbert (@deafgeoff) June 7, 2017

