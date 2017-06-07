The Best Changes Coming To Your iPhone

June 7, 2017 7:37 AM By Stacey DuFord
Apple held their annual conference for app developers recently and some very useful changes are coming with the fall iOS update.

  • You’ll be able to set up your new iPhone just by holding it next to another Apple product you own.
  • The Settings app will tell you how you can save storage.
  • Maps will offer indoor directions
  • The new Do Not Disturb While Driving feature will mute notifications and respond to text messages while you are driving
  • The Notes app will include a built-in scanner – and you’ll be able to search scanned documents

There are more changes, of course, but I think these are the most useful. I especially love the indoor directions (where’s the bathroom?!) and the driving app.

