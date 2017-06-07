The Best Changes Coming To Your iPhone

Apple held their annual conference for app developers recently and some very useful changes are coming with the fall iOS update.

You’ll be able to set up your new iPhone just by holding it next to another Apple product you own.

The Settings app will tell you how you can save storage.

Maps will offer indoor directions

The new Do Not Disturb While Driving feature will mute notifications and respond to text messages while you are driving

The Notes app will include a built-in scanner – and you’ll be able to search scanned documents

There are more changes, of course, but I think these are the most useful. I especially love the indoor directions (where’s the bathroom?!) and the driving app.

