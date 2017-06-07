The Best Changes Coming To Your iPhone

Apple held their annual conference for app developers recently and some very useful changes are coming with the fall iOS update.
- You’ll be able to set up your new iPhone just by holding it next to another Apple product you own.
- The Settings app will tell you how you can save storage.
- Maps will offer indoor directions
- The new Do Not Disturb While Driving feature will mute notifications and respond to text messages while you are driving
- The Notes app will include a built-in scanner – and you’ll be able to search scanned documents
There are more changes, of course, but I think these are the most useful. I especially love the indoor directions (where’s the bathroom?!) and the driving app.
Source: Pulse, Business Insider