Eight-year-old Griffin Majeski was wearing a Mike Trout jersey and sitting right behind the on-deck circle as the Tigers took on the Angels when he asked Miggy for his bat. Miggy shook his head – signalling that the boy was wearing the wrong team’s jersey. Luckily, his friend’s dad had an extra Tigers jersey which Griffin threw on over Trout’s and … well, you need to listen below to hear Griffin tell what happened next.