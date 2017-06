By: Steve Kostan

Phil Collins cancelled a number of shows after a nasty slip and fall. Seems the middle of the night trip to the “loo” as the Brits would say, was about as safe as it is for any of us mortals. He slipped hitting his head on a chair in his hotel room. He was taken to the hospital where had his pretty bad gash. on his head close to his eye, stitched up. A move straight out the IGGY POP Playbook! Get well soon Phil.