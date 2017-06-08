Ring Purchased For $13 Sold For Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars.

June 8, 2017 5:01 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Garage sell, ring

By: Beau Daniels

The love of going to garage and yard sales is potentially finding something worth a lot of money being sold dirt cheap. That’s what happened with a ring that was purchased for only $13 dollars.

The unidentified buyer thought the ring was costume jewelry, understandable for 13 bucks. After hanging on to the ring for many years, it was brought to Sotheby’s for appraisal. The ring was appraised between $325,000 and $456,000! It gets better. The ring was sold at auction for $847,667!! The stone is a real diamond over 26 carats. UPI

