Another Alligator Shows Up At The Front Door

By: Beau Daniels

We always get a little upset when unwanted visitors show up at our front door. Mandy Johnson-Plucinski had a 7 foot alligator visit at her door. The gator did make a noise at the door, “I heard it again and our dog barked.”

New story: 7-foot-long alligator visits Myrtle Beach woman's front door https://t.co/hRyAvCNkJq #wral — WRAL NEWS in NC (@WRAL) June 8, 2017

Authorities were called and sent over a guy they call “The Snake Chaser” his name is the Russell Cavender. Before his arrival the visitor stayed, “He didn’t move. He stayed there the whole 40 minutes.” UPI mentions another animal that visited her front door, “I thought, this could only happen to us.” I guess we need to start posting no soliciting signs for animals.

