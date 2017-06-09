Eddie Money: Putting His Money Where His Mouth Is

June 9, 2017 2:10 PM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: Coleman Michigan, Eddie Money, United by Sacrifice

Eddie Money has always been a big supporter of our military, and he backs it up by literally putting his money where his mouth is.

Last month he headlined the seventh annual United by Sacrifice concert in Coleman, Michigan, and afterward he donated $5000 to the Coleman Veterans Memorial fund.

Jim Johnston, the vice president of the organization, says, “When we negotiated the price, a stipulation was that he would donate money back to the organization. Eddie’s the first one who donated that much money back to us.”

More from Jim Johnson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

U2 to Perform at Ford Field this SeptemberThe Grammy-award winning group is bringing its The Joshua Tree Tour to Ford Field.
Bob Seger Adds Second Show; Will Perform at The PalaceFor the last time, Bob Seger will play at The Palace.

Listen Live