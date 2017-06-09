Eddie Money: Putting His Money Where His Mouth Is

Eddie Money has always been a big supporter of our military, and he backs it up by literally putting his money where his mouth is.

Last month he headlined the seventh annual United by Sacrifice concert in Coleman, Michigan, and afterward he donated $5000 to the Coleman Veterans Memorial fund.

Jim Johnston, the vice president of the organization, says, “When we negotiated the price, a stipulation was that he would donate money back to the organization. Eddie’s the first one who donated that much money back to us.”