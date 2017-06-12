Bobby & Stacey’s Book Club: Summer Reading (2017)

Looking for books to take along on your summer vacation or visit to the beach or pool? Here are some of our recent favorites!

Crimes Against A Book Club by Kathy Cooperman

Bobby read this then bought a copy for Stacey. It starts out a little slow (and you may find yourself thinking – like Stacey did – ‘Bobby Mitchell kept reading this?’) but it doesn’t take long to get caught up in the characters and the friendship between Annie and Sarah. You will especially love Annie’s mother. A perfect beach read.

Marlena: A Novel by Julie Buntin

The author is from northern Michigan, which is the setting for the book (though Stacey thinks she took some liberties with the geography). Beautifully written, it will keep you reading, even as it uncomfortably keeps you inside the mind of a teenage girl. It’s not light at fluffy but it’s definitely worth reading.

Startup: A Novel by Doree Shafrir

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to work at Uber or any of those app start ups this book is for you. It’s a quick, entertaining read. Another perfect beach book.

All Our Wrong Todays: A Novel by Elan Mastal

This was one of Stacey’s favorite books this year, but she finds it almost impossible to describe. It involves alternate realities, time travel, and finding your soul mate. You’ll find yourself wondering “Could this really happen?”

Rules of Civility: A Novel by Amor Towles

Poor working girl meets ridiculously rich banker in 1930s New York. The story never goes where you expect. You’ll feel like you’re in New York in the jazz age.

Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine: A Novel by Gail Honeyman

This book is un-put-downable. Be ready to give up a weekend for a binge read.

Things We Have In Common by Tasha Kavanagh

You’ll be sucked in from the first sentence. It’s very different, very disturbing, with lots of twists and turns.