Tiny Michigan Towns That Come Alive During Summer

By: Beau Daniels

There’s many sleepy small towns in the US that don’t come alive until Summer, Myrtle Beach, Panama City, and Daytona are a couple of examples.

Here are a few in Michigan that wake-up during warm weather. Saugatuck is definitely one that stands out to me, with one of the best beaches in America, and a very interesting place to stroll downtown.

Beautiful day on the Kalamazoo River, small craft warnings on the big lake, but the river was terrific today #Saugatuck #Summer2017 pic.twitter.com/fPaCbRFnLx — Albert M. Berriz (@AlbertMBerriz) June 11, 2017

Port Sanilac is a great spot to camp or rent a cabin. Check out the view.

If you’re into boutiques and golfing along with time on the coast Pentwater is a perfect destination.

Pentwater made the list! https://t.co/l9eGYcswS6 — Pentwater Michigan (@lovepentwater) April 25, 2017

See twelve listed here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter