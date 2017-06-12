Tiny Michigan Towns That Come Alive During Summer

June 12, 2017 4:50 PM By Beau Daniels
There’s many sleepy small towns in the US that don’t come alive until Summer, Myrtle Beach, Panama City, and Daytona are a couple of examples.

Here are a few in Michigan that wake-up during warm weather. Saugatuck is definitely one that stands out to me, with one of the best beaches in America, and a very interesting place to stroll downtown.

Port Sanilac is a great spot to camp or rent a cabin. Check out the view.

If you’re into boutiques and golfing along with time on the coast Pentwater is a perfect destination.

See twelve listed here.

