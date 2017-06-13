Former Detroit Piston Dennis Rodman Returning To North Korea

June 13, 2017 10:19 AM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: Dennis Rodman, North Korea, Otto Warmbier

BREAKING: U.S. university student, Otto Warmbier, has been released from a North Korean prison after serving just one year of a 15 year sentence. As of now, 3 U.S. citizens still remain in North Korean custody.

Legendary NBA player Dennis Rodman is on his way to North Korea.

A senior United States diplomat wished Rodman well, despite a warning for Americans not to travel to there. North Korea has taken hostage several foreigners, including Americans.

It’s not clear why he’s traveling to North Korea. Back in 2013, Rodman unsuccessfully negotiated for the release of American hostages. At the time, Donald Trump praised Rodman’s efforts. (quote) “Maybe Dennis is a lot better than what we have.”

Fox News reported that Rodman is traveling “as a private citizen” and not representing the Trump administration.

Early Tuesday morning, Rodman tweeted (quote) “Headed back to North Korea. Thank you, PotCoin.com  for sponsoring my mission. I’ll discuss when I return.”

