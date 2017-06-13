Lake Michigan Floating Water Park Sets Grand Opening Date

June 13, 2017 11:33 AM By Jon Corrigan

Remember the floating Lake Michigan water park everyone got excited about in early May? It has a grand opening date.

The “Whoa Zone” located at Whiting Whihala Beach in Whiting, Indiana will welcome its first guest on Saturday, June 24.

Constructed by the German-based company Wibit, the water-world will reportedly consist of 61 floating elements, including, “slides, tunnels, trampolines, towers, cliffs, half pipes and other play features for all ages, from toddlers through adults.”

Whoa Zone guests are encouraged to pre-purchase sessions online. A one-hour session is $20. Paddleboard, kayak and boat rentals are available for an additional cost.

Wibit has installed similar inflatable parks in Europe, South America, Northern Africa, Cuba, Florida and along the Gulf Coast.

For more information, visit their website.

