School Class Boat Set Adrift Shows Up 4 Years Later

By: Beau Daniels

Just like a message in a bottle, a fifth grade school class launched a toy boat with a message. After four years it washed ashore on the beach at Edisto Island in South Carolina. The Edisto Police released this message, “The boat had a letter stating that it was a fifth-grade class project from Summit-Questa Montessori School in Davie, Florida, near Fort Lauderdale. We brought the boat back to the department and I called the school to let them know that we had recovered the boat. They told me that they had last launched the boat four years ago. I can’t imagine where it has gone in that time!”

Also interesting is that the boat was seen north of Edisto in Charleston harbor. So the boat traveled north of Davie, Florida to Charleston, then changed course south to Edisto. UPI

