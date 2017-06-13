Security Cam Captures Coyotes Showing Little Fear Of Mama Bear [VIDEO]

By: Beau Daniels

Coyotes are everywhere and show little fear. Not much issue for the coyotes invading the space of a mama bear and appearing to want to get a piece of the cub.

Chris McDonald’s security cam captured the video around 10:30 on a night outside his home in Los Angeles County. Mama bear was focused on the garbage, and the coyotes were concentrating on the cub. I’m surprised that the garbage was not locked up like most residents do who live in areas where bears live. UPI

