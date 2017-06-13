Yet Another Bogus List From The Rolling Stone

Noticeably absent from this list: Woodstock, Concert for Bangladesh, The tour that produced Seger’s “Live Bullet” and the Frampton tour that produced “Comes Alive” to name a few!

Rolling Stone has compiled a list of what its editors say are the “50 Greatest Concerts of the Last 50 Years.”

The writers say that the “concerts and tours that made the final cut weren’t just huge spectacles, they deepened the power of rock and roll itself.” You be be the judge.

1967: The Jimi Hendrix Experience Worldwide Tour April 5th, 1968: James Brown at Boston Garden 1968: Big Brother and the Holding Company American Tour December 3rd, 1968: Elvis Comeback Special 1968: Cream Farewell Tour February 24th, 1969: Johnny Cash at San Quentin Prison 1969: Ike and Tina Turner American Tour 1969: Led Zeppelin World Tour 1970: Black Sabbath American Tour February 14th, 1970: The Who at the University of Leeds 1970: Neil Young and Crazy Horse Winter American Tour August 25th–30th, 1970: Elton John at the Troubadour March 5th–7th, 1971: Aretha Franklin at the Fillmore West September 10th, 1970: B.B. King at the Cook County Jail March 11th–13th, 1971: The Allman Brothers at the Fillmore East December 28th–31st, 1971: The Band at the Academy of Music 1972: The Rolling Stones North American Tour 1972–73: David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars World Tour 1973: Van Morrison North American Tour 1975: Patti Smith Group and Television at CBGB July 17th–18th, 1975: Bob Marley at the Lyceum Theatre, London 1975–76: Bob Dylan‘s Rolling Thunder Revue North American Tour 1977: Grateful Dead North American Tour 1977: The Ramones European Tour 1977–78: Eagles U.S. Tour 1978: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band American Tour 1979: The Clash North American Tour 1980-81: Pink Floyd The Wall Tour 1983: Talking Heads ‘Speaking in Tongues’ Tour June 23rd, 1984: Fela Kuti at Glastonbury 1984–85: Prince Purple Rain Tour 1986: Run-DMC Raising Hell Tour 1988-89: Metallica Damaged Justice Tour 1990: Madonna Blond Ambition Tour 1990: Public Enemy Sizzling Summer Tour 1990: Sonic Youth and Nirvana European Tour 1992–93: U2 Zoo TV Tour June 28th, 1997: Radiohead at Glastonbury 1997: Sleater-Kinney American Tour 1998: Pearl Jam American Tour December 31st, 1999: Phish at Big Cypress February 20th, 2004: Brian Wilson at the Royal Festival Hall 2006–07: Daft Punk Alive Tour 2008–13: Leonard Cohen Worldwide Tour October 29th–30th, 2009: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25th Anniversary Concert April 2nd, 2011: LCD Soundsystem at Madison Square Garden 2011–12: Jay Z and Kanye West Watch the Throne Tour 2014–2015: Fleetwood Mac On With the Show Tour 2015: Taylor Swift 1989 Tour 2016: Beyoncé Formation Tour

Go to RollingStone.com for the explanations on each of these shows and tours.