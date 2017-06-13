Yet Another Bogus List From The Rolling Stone

June 13, 2017 1:34 PM By Jim Johnson
Noticeably absent from this list: Woodstock, Concert for Bangladesh, The tour that produced Seger’s “Live Bullet” and the Frampton tour that produced “Comes Alive” to name a few!

Rolling Stone has compiled a list of what its editors say are the “50 Greatest Concerts of the Last 50 Years.”

The writers say that the “concerts and tours that made the final cut weren’t just huge spectacles, they deepened the power of rock and roll itself.” You be be the judge.

  1. 1967: The Jimi Hendrix Experience Worldwide Tour
  2. April 5th, 1968: James Brown at Boston Garden
  3. 1968: Big Brother and the Holding Company American Tour
  4. December 3rd, 1968: Elvis Comeback Special
  5. 1968: Cream Farewell Tour
  6. February 24th, 1969: Johnny Cash at San Quentin Prison
  7. 1969: Ike and Tina Turner American Tour
  8. 1969: Led Zeppelin World Tour
  9. 1970: Black Sabbath American Tour
  10. February 14th, 1970: The Who at the University of Leeds
  11. 1970: Neil Young and Crazy Horse Winter American Tour
  12. August 25th–30th, 1970: Elton John at the Troubadour
  13. March 5th–7th, 1971: Aretha Franklin at the Fillmore West
  14. September 10th, 1970: B.B. King at the Cook County Jail
  15. March 11th–13th, 1971: The Allman Brothers at the Fillmore East
  16. December 28th–31st, 1971: The Band at the Academy of Music
  17. 1972: The Rolling Stones North American Tour
  18. 1972–73: David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars World Tour
  19. 1973: Van Morrison North American Tour
  20. 1975: Patti Smith Group and Television at CBGB
  21. July 17th–18th, 1975: Bob Marley at the Lyceum Theatre, London
  22. 1975–76: Bob Dylan‘s Rolling Thunder Revue North American Tour
  23. 1977: Grateful Dead North American Tour
  24. 1977: The Ramones European Tour
  25. 1977–78: Eagles U.S. Tour
  26. 1978: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band American Tour
  27. 1979: The Clash North American Tour
  28. 1980-81: Pink Floyd The Wall Tour
  29. 1983: Talking Heads ‘Speaking in Tongues’ Tour
  30. June 23rd, 1984: Fela Kuti at Glastonbury
  31. 1984–85: Prince Purple Rain Tour
  32. 1986: Run-DMC Raising Hell Tour
  33. 1988-89: Metallica Damaged Justice Tour
  34. 1990: Madonna Blond Ambition Tour
  35. 1990: Public Enemy Sizzling Summer Tour
  36. 1990: Sonic Youth and Nirvana European Tour
  37. 1992–93: U2 Zoo TV Tour
  38. June 28th, 1997: Radiohead at Glastonbury
  39. 1997: Sleater-Kinney American Tour
  40. 1998: Pearl Jam American Tour
  41. December 31st, 1999: Phish at Big Cypress
  42. February 20th, 2004: Brian Wilson at the Royal Festival Hall
  43. 2006–07: Daft Punk Alive Tour
  44. 2008–13: Leonard Cohen Worldwide Tour
  45. October 29th–30th, 2009: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25th Anniversary Concert
  46. April 2nd, 2011: LCD Soundsystem at Madison Square Garden
  47. 2011–12: Jay Z and Kanye West Watch the Throne Tour
  48. 2014–2015: Fleetwood Mac On With the Show Tour
  49. 2015: Taylor Swift 1989 Tour
  50. 2016: Beyoncé Formation Tour

Go to RollingStone.com for the explanations on each of these shows and tours.

