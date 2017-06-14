Anita Pallenberg: Rolling Stones Muse Dead At 73

Anita Pallenberg, Keith Richards‘ longtime girlfriend and the mother to his first three children, has died at age 73, according to The Daily Mirror. Pallenberg’s death was announced on social media by her close friend Stella Schnabel, with no cause of the former actress and model’s death listed. Pallenberg, who famously appeared in 1968’s Barbarella, served as the Rolling Stones‘ main muse, having been first romantically liked with founding member Brian Jones, with the couple stealing headlines for being among the “it” couples of the mid-1960’s.

In 1967, the Italian-German Pallenberg left Jones for Keith Richards in a move that many mark as the moment of Jones’ irreversible mental and physical decline, which ultimately led to his drowning death in 1969. In Richards’ 2010 memoir, Life, Richards revealed that it was Pallenberg who egged the 12-year-relationship on during the trio’s car trip through Europe, recalling, “Anita made the first move . . . We got closer and closer and then suddenly, without her old man, she had the balls to break the ice and say f*** it. In the back seat of the Bentley, somewhere between Barcelona and Valencia, Anita and I looked at each other, and the tension was so high in the back seat, the next thing I know. . . Suddenly we’re together.”