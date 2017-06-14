Bar Gives Discount To Women Based On The Length Of Their Heals

By: Beau Daniels

High heals pay off in unique ways. A bar is calculating their discounts based in the height of a woman’s heals. Heals must be a minimum of 2 inches which scores a 10 percent discount. A whopping 40 percent discount if given to women if their heals are close to 6 inches.

Bars offer creative discounts, this one is great, women should get discounts for attracting men in to spend money. But some do think it is sexist. NY Post has the story.

